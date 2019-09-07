Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.33, 284,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 399,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

