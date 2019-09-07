ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) CFO Sells $32,023.25 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $32,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Andrew Eidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Charles Andrew Eidson sold 1,191 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $59,252.25.

On Monday, July 1st, Charles Andrew Eidson sold 5,879 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $304,003.09.

On Monday, June 10th, Charles Andrew Eidson sold 1,191 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,039.63.

NASDAQ CTRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 205,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,997. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.70 million. ConturaEnergyInc .’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. TheStreet downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

