Contrasting Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CEPU)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summer Energy and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.41 -$7.75 million N/A N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 0.87 $621.95 million $4.07 0.71

CENT PUERTO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Summer Energy and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.73%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.55% -69.45% -15.36% CENT PUERTO S A/S 20.64% 13.79% 7.57%

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CENT PUERTO S A/S beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

