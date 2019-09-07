Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €139.42 ($162.12).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR CON opened at €117.46 ($136.58) on Tuesday. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €160.45 ($186.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.