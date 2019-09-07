Constellation (DAG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 65.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.04216970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,944,142 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

