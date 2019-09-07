CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CONMED from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

CONMED stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $98.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,731. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76. CONMED has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $102.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,711 shares of company stock worth $2,377,145. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 2,888.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CONMED by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

