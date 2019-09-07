Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 25,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after buying an additional 1,840,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 54.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

