Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura reduced their price target on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after buying an additional 350,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after buying an additional 153,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 38,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,747. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Commscope has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $31.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

