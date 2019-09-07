Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.48 and traded as high as $7.07. Command Center shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 2,322 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Command Center in the second quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Command Center by 709.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Command Center in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Command Center by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 516,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter.

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

