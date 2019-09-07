ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $83.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00815643 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,505,326,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,464,284,738 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

