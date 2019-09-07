Colin Beckett Sells 35,000 Shares of Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) insider Colin Beckett sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.70), for a total transaction of A$83,650.00 ($59,326.24).

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Beach Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Beach Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Recommended Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.