Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,633 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 93,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,088,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,506,506.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,609,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. 2,111,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,190. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

