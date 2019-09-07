CoinFi (COFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $53,391.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, FCoin, IDEX and Gate.io. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $741,346.00 and $53,391.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00213739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01274032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

