CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.54.

CMS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 2,229,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,237,000 after purchasing an additional 253,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

