City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other news, Director John Sweet bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,905.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 89,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after buying an additional 275,354 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,115,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 226,921 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 245,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,958. The company has a market cap of $535.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.