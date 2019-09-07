Citadel (CTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Citadel has a market cap of $20,778.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Citadel has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.