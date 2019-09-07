Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CINE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

LON CINE opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

