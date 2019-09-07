Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.53

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and traded as high as $19.20. Cineplex shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPXGF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineplex in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

