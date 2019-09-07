Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.52. 4,153,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Ciena has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,505 shares of company stock worth $4,114,587. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 98.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

