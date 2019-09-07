Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $81,300.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $84,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $83,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $86,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $88,720.00.

CIEN stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Ciena by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Ciena by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ciena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

