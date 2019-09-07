Chiliz (CHZ) Market Capitalization Tops $36.53 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $36.53 million and $20.49 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 119.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

