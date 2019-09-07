Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 7.3%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.46, 2,954,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,567,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,077.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,790 shares of company stock worth $1,490,412. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 53,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

