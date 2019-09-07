Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CERS. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Cerus stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 9,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $50,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock worth $234,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Cerus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cerus by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 190,591 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

