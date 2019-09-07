Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,345 shares of company stock worth $9,172,094 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,799,000 after purchasing an additional 719,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,249,000 after purchasing an additional 238,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after acquiring an additional 342,029 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

