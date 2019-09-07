Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) VP Donald Trigg Sells 29,423 Shares of Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,799,000 after acquiring an additional 719,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,617 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,249,000 after acquiring an additional 238,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after acquiring an additional 342,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

