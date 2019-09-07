Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 528.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,943 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,125 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 220,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,943,518. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

