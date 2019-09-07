CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given $11.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S’s rating score has declined by 233% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 186 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CEPU. Morgan Stanley cut CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.