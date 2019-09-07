CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $250,178.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,054 shares in the company, valued at $833,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $151,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,707 shares of company stock worth $15,077,025 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,630. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

