CBS Co. (CBS.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 1st

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE CBS.A opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. CBS has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut CBS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

