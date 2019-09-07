Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 659,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. Catalent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 72.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

