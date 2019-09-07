Castle Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Castle has a total market cap of $31,904.00 and $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00790457 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002984 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001344 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,943,896 coins and its circulating supply is 14,600,997 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

