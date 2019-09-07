CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 43,104 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $337.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,086.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 230,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,126,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

