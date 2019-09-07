Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Up 6.3%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.25, 287,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 391,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $539.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3,864.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 609.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

