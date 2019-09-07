carVertical Market Capitalization Hits $1.68 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $31,476.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

