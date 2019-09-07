Carry Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Carry has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.04189310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 2,550,046,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,758,163 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.