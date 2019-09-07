Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 392,399 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 322,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

