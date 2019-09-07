CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on CarMax and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.12.

KMX opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. CarMax has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 86,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $7,247,229.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,496,297.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $6,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

