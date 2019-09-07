Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.18

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.18 and traded as high as $102.52. Cargojet shares last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 12,592 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CJT. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Laurentian cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

