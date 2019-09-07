CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Trading Up 6%

Shares of CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.59, approximately 119,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 417,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CRR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $51.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Don P. Conkle acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,990.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 537,650 shares in the company, valued at $634,427. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 162,350 shares of company stock worth $206,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in CARBO Ceramics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR)

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

