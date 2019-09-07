Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.39

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and traded as high as $25.05. Capgemini shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 709,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

