CannabisCoin Achieves Market Cap of $79,720.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $79,720.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.