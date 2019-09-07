Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $8.93. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 50,361 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.23.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$319.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Canfor Pulp Products’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

