Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.54. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 260.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.