Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Underperform”

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $23.91. 3,017,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.