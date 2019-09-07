Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.72 Million

Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $154.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $165.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $161.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $635.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $663.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $768.99 million, with estimates ranging from $699.05 million to $811.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 581,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $3,419,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,392,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 781,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 107,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,039,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,054,130. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $933.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.