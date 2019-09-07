Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Receives $23.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens raised Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 553.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 847,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,370. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

