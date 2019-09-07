Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 894,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Caleres has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Caleres by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Caleres by 267.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

