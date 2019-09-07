CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. CAI International has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.71.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 269.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 21.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

