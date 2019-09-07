CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.
Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. CAI International has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 269.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 21.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
About CAI International
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.