Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $248.99 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67. Bushveld Minerals has a one year low of GBX 18.66 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65).

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

