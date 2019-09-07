Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.09. Bullfrog Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 90,454 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Bullfrog Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project that consists of 79 lode claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of approximately 1,600 acres located to the northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada.

